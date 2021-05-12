Micro-Investing: A Great First Step, But Don’t Stop There

And there are other issues with micro-investing to consider, too. At this point, Sarah’s retirement savings is based on spending, not saving. How much would Sarah have at 45 had she invested some of that spending, instead? What’s more, if Sarah is only using a taxable brokerage account, she’s missing out on some major tax benefits of a retirement account, such as an IRA or a 401(k).

What can I use in addition to roundups to stay on track?

Let’s imagine Sarah wasn’t using a micro-investing platform, and instead committed to contributing $100 per month to a tax-advantaged IRA. After 20 years at 7% growth, that would lead to savings of about $52,000. This is quite a bit more than the micro-investing strategy, but still falls short of Vanguard's average.

But what if these two strategies were executed in tandem? If Sarah was able to put that $100 in her IRA each month while investing $45 in leftover change, she’d theoretically have about $75,000 after 20 years — slightly above the average for her age group.

This is just an example demonstrating the ways innovative new investing strategies can merge with long-standing, proven approaches.