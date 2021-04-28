Miss the Boat on SPACs? It May Be for the Better

If the SPAC finds and acquires a target company, the sponsors often get to own 20% of the merged company for a much lower price than the average investor would have to pay for the same equity. Considering this, alongside the other factors, it’s not hard to see why the number of SPACs went parabolic.

Did I miss the boat on SPACs?

With the inevitable slowdown coming, you may be having a bit of regret you didn’t have the chance to add SPACs to your portfolio. But if you look at the data, missing out may have been fortuitous.

In the short term, SPACs are attractive. According to data compiled by Elixirr, investing in SPACs outperformed investing in the S&P 500 in the latter half of 2020, and by December, the outperformance was significant. But this is looking at the earliest stages of a SPAC — the post-IPO period. From there, the SPAC still must find a target to acquire, merge successfully and start operating as a real company. And that, Rybchin says, is where the rubber really meets the road.