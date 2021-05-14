Monetary Policy: How Central Banks Regulate The Economy

“The power of the Fed is derived primarily from its authority over these two prominent aspects of the economy,” says Robert Johnson, professor of finance at Creighton University. “The Fed executes these objectives through its power to control the money supply.” It was given these responsibilities in 1977 through a Congressional dual mandate, and it may enact its powers using a handful of tools.

Monetary Policy Tools

Open market operations. The Fed buys and sells government securities, like Treasury bills and bonds, in the open market. By buying back securities, the Fed effectively increases the supply of money circulating—conversely, selling securities lowers the supply. Historically, open market operations are the most commonly used tool to conduct monetary policy.

Reserve requirements. The Fed keeps a close eye on reserve requirements, or the amount of cash banks must have on hand at any time to comply with banking regulations. Those reserves must either be secured in bank vaults or via a deposit in a qualified Federal Reserve Bank to ensure they have money available should customers need it. By lowering the amount of cash banks are required to keep on hand, the Fed can encourage banks to lend out more money. And by raising that requirement, it can do the inverse.