NYSE: What Is The New York Stock Exchange?

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is the world’s largest stock exchange, with the market capitalization of its listed companies clocking in at a whopping $24.5 trillion. Over nine million corporate stocks and securities are traded on the NYSE every day.

Some of the biggest companies trade on the NYSE, particularly within the technology, healthcare, and energy segment. In fact, 82% of the companies on the S&P 500 benchmark index are traded on the NYSE.

How Does the NYSE Work?

The NYSE is a stock exchange where the equity shares of public companies are bought and sold. The NYSE uses an auction-based system in which brokers auction shares of stock for the highest price they can get, either on a physical trading floor or an electronic system.

Selling brokers take bids on stock from brokers that represent buyers—whether that’s you purchasing a few shares for your investment portfolio or a big financial firm that’s building a position in a promising company. As shares trade hands, prices are listed and constantly updated throughout the trading day.