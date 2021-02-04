$1,400 Stimulus Check Update: Will Democrats Approve “Targeted” Checks?

In the spirit of bipartisanship, Biden met with the senators to discuss their offer—but the meeting was largely believed to be symbolic. Biden continues to back his original request of the stimulus checks totaling $1,400 (which would round out the previous $600 stimulus checks to $2,000, something that was requested by former president Donald Trump during the last stimulus package negotiations, but was abandoned last minute).

“We can’t walk away from an additional $1,400 in direct checks that we proposed because the people need them,” Biden told Democrats, according to a source on a call with House Democrats on Wednesday, as reported by The Hill. “We can better target them, but I’m not going to start my administration by breaking a promise to the American people.”