1 Critical Choice to Protect Your Investment Returns

Withers: No. Those 13 positions, even with some of the losers that I sold, it went on to average a 24-bagger return from there had I held until now.

I've been pushing this, I mentioned this in "The Wrap" yesterday, make sure you have an emergency fund. Stuff happens. Have money outside of the stock market for your water heater, who knows? There'll be a storm that damages the roof, your car will break down, hope nobody has health problems in the family. But there are a million things why you might need some cash that was unexpected. A lot of times those unexpected things aren't going to wait.

I talked about being a desperate seller yesterday. I was a desperate seller, and trying to pick the things off that would raise some money, and I wasn't able to go back in and buy them. That was a tough piece. It took a while for me to get back in a job and get to where we had a stable cash flow.

Feroldi: Brian, what was your mindset in 2009 when you were going through this? Because I'm sure you realized "I don't want to sell these things, but I have to."