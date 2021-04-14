1 ETF I'm Going to Hold for Decades

One of the most effective ways to make a lot of money in the stock market is to buy quality investments and hold them for the long term.

Finding those quality investments can sometimes be challenging, though. Not all stocks are created equal and choosing the wrong investments could wreak havoc on your savings.

My portfolio is filled with a variety of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and while I believe all of them are good investments, there's one ETF in particular that I plan to hold for as long as I can.

Choosing the right ETF

There are seemingly endless options when choosing ETFs. Some funds are riskier than others, though, so not all of them make for good long-term investments.

One ETF that's relatively safe and has still earned healthy long-term returns is the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI).

This fund includes nearly 3,700 different stocks from large, midsize, and smaller companies in the U.S., and there are a few reasons why I intend to hold this ETF for decades.