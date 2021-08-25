1 ETF That Can Take You From $0 to $1 Million

Investing in the stock market can be intimidating, but it's also a fantastic way to generate wealth. You also don't need to be an experienced investor to succeed in the stock market, and sometimes the most low-maintenance investments can earn you the most money.

If you're just getting started in the stock market, there's one investment, in particular, that could be a great fit for your portfolio. And with the right strategy, you could go from $0 to millionaire.

Balancing risk and reward

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a smart option for investors who want a hands-off type of investment. Each ETF may contain dozens or hundreds of stocks, creating instant diversification within a single fund -- and you never need to worry about choosing individual stocks.