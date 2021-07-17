1 Great Reason to Claim Social Security at 62

What age should you claim?

There are advantages and disadvantages to claiming benefits at any age. If your retirement savings are lacking and you want to earn as much as possible from Social Security, delaying benefits could be a smart move. You could boost your benefit amount by hundreds of dollars per month, which can help you afford a more comfortable retirement.

If your primary focus is spending as much time as possible in retirement, claiming early may be the way to go. You'll receive less money each month, but that may be a worthwhile sacrifice to spend more years enjoying the activities you love.

The age you claim benefits will depend largely on your personal preferences. Think about your priorities, and then consider which age best aligns with those priorities. Claiming early will require financial sacrifice, but it may be the best retirement decision you'll ever make.

