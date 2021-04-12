1 Investment That Can Help You Survive a Stock Market Crash

This can be challenging, and it requires a lot of research to determine whether a company's fundamentals are strong enough to withstand market turbulence. And even then, there's never a guarantee that any stock will survive a market crash.

Choosing the right investment

One type of investment that is more likely to survive market volatility, however, is the S&P 500 index fund. The S&P 500 is a stock market index that represents the market as a whole, and it was established in 1957. Although it's not immune to downturns, it does have an incredible track record in that it's survived every single correction and crash it's ever experienced.

In the last couple of decades alone, the S&P 500 has seen the dot-com bubble burst, the Great Recession, political and civil unrest, terrorist attacks and wars, and a global pandemic. But despite it all, it has earned positive returns over time.