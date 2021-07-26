1 Reason to Delay Social Security Benefits if You're Married

Finally, think about how your benefit amount will compare to your spouse's. It only makes sense for the higher earner to delay claiming, because your spouse will only collect survivors benefits if that amount is higher than what they're already receiving.

For example, say your spouse is receiving $1,500 per month in benefits and you're collecting $1,000 per month. If you pass away first, your spouse will only continue receiving his or her $1,500 per month -- not the combined amounts. But if your spouse were to pass away first, you could start collecting $1,500 per month in benefits.

Choosing what age to claim benefits is a big decision that shouldn't be taken lightly. But when you understand how your age will affect your and your spouse's monthly payments, it will be easier to make the most of Social Security.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook