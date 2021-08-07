1 Reason to Fear the Stock Market, and 3 Reasons Not To

The good news, though, is that the stock market is safer than it might seem, and there are relatively simple ways to avoid losing money.

Why you shouldn't worry about investing

1. The market is very likely to recover from crashes

Market crashes can be sudden and severe, and it's true that your investments can lose value. But the market has a long track record of recovering from crashes.

In the past 20 years alone, it has experienced multiple severe crashes, including the dot-com bubble, the Great Recession, and the crash in the early stages of the pandemic -- as well as countless other corrections over the years. Despite everything, though, the S&P 500 is still up more than 200% since 2000.

The key to surviving market volatility is to avoid selling your investments. Strong stocks will generally bounce back after market crashes, and no matter how low prices drop, you don't lose any money unless you sell. By holding your investments, you'll avoid losing money and will reap the rewards once the market rebounds.