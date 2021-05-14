1 Reason to Invest in Dogecoin -- and 2 Reasons Not to

Keep in mind that there's very little chance Dogecoin will make for a solid long-term investment. So, if you choose to invest, think of it as an experiment just for fun. Only invest money you can afford to lose, and go into it with zero expectations. If Dogecoin's price continues to climb, that's great. But don't be surprised if you lose more than you gain.

Why avoid Dogecoin

1. Its fundamentals aren't as strong as other currencies

There are many different types of cryptocurrencies, and it's easy to lump them all together and assume they're the same. However, investing in Dogecoin is very different from investing in a more established digital currency like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

Dogecoin was created as a joke in 2013. Though it has experienced real gains since then, it's not nearly as strong as other currencies.

For example, one reason investors are attracted to Bitcoin is that there are only 21 million tokens available. A limited supply of the cryptocurrency increases its value, and some experts refer to Bitcoin as "digital gold." Dogecoin, on the other hand, has 129 billion tokens in circulation. With so many tokens available, that reduces its value.