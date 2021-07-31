1 Social Security Move Absolutely Everyone Should Make Every Year

If your earnings record shows a lower salary than you actually earned was reported to the SSA, it could bring down your career-average wages, resulting in a lower retirement benefit.

And because you typically pay Social Security taxes out of each paycheck, there's a good chance that you would have paid taxes on wages you didn't get credit for if your earnings record is wrong.

Why checking your earnings record each year is so essential

You don't want to end up with a lower Social Security benefit due to an error on your earnings history, so it's smart to check your wage history each year.

That's because it can be a lot easier to correct the problem if it's discovered right away. The SSA has a form to request the correction of your record, and you need to include evidence of a mistake. If you don't discover a mistake until decades later, there's a very good chance that any evidence (like pay stubs and tax returns) will be long gone.

And if you don't regularly check your earnings record, you might not even notice any discrepancies since you likely won't remember exactly what you earned five, 10, 15, or 20 years ago.