1 Thing You Must Know Before Investing Any Money

You may have the idea of taking on a lot of risk when the stock market is doing great and reducing it when it's doing badly. But extreme accuracy would matter, and unless you have a crystal ball, it might be very hard. That's why this type of market timing may not be the best idea. Instead, you should choose an asset allocation model and stick with it through all market cycles.

It's important that you research and choose good investments. But even more vital is that you pick investments that are right for you and your risk tolerance. Doing so can help make your investing experience more enjoyable and your path to your goal a smoother ride.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*