1 Value Stock You Can Hold Forever

During periods of uncertainty like we're facing right now, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stock can act as a powerful counterbalance to high-growth stocks that are experiencing a lot of volatility. In this Motley Fool Live segment from "Ask Us Anything," recorded on April 12, Fool.com contributor Nicholas Rossolillo explains his approach to a balanced portfolio and why he likes Berkshire Hathaway stock.

Nicholas Rossolillo: I do a barbell approach to investing. I've got my high-growth stocks, and then I balance that with some value stocks. If I could only pick one value stock, Berkshire is it, that would be like the one and only that I hold. In 45 percent of the stock holdings are Apple, HP, I'm sure everybody probably saw HP got added last quarter, they took an over four billion dollar stake in HP, not HP Enterprises, but HP with the consumer facing half. The stock ticker is, HPQ. Yeah, it's a great company.

People are also reading…

Lots of tech in the stock portfolio, as well as the subsidiary businesses as well. Like I know of the renewable energy is something that you're interested in. There's a lot of tech overlap there. Looks like it could be a secular growth trend for the next decade. Berkshire Hathaway Energy does a lot in that space, they're slowly transitioning their portfolio over to renewables. I think this was a great fit in every investor portfolio that can act as our counterbalance or a balance against some periods of uncertainty like we're facing right now.

