1 Value Stock You Can Hold Forever

During periods of uncertainty like we're facing right now, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stock can act as a powerful counterbalance to high-growth stocks that are experiencing a lot of volatility. In this Motley Fool Live segment from "Ask Us Anything," recorded on April 12, Fool.com contributor Nicholas Rossolillo explains his approach to a balanced portfolio and why he likes Berkshire Hathaway stock.

{% sfr %}

Nicholas Rossolillo: I do a barbell approach to investing. I've got my high-growth stocks, and then I balance that with some value stocks. If I could only pick one value stock, Berkshire is it, that would be like the one and only that I hold. In 45 percent of the stock holdings are Apple, HP, I'm sure everybody probably saw HP got added last quarter, they took an over four billion dollar stake in HP, not HP Enterprises, but HP with the consumer facing half. The stock ticker is, HPQ. Yeah, it's a great company.

Lots of tech in the stock portfolio, as well as the subsidiary businesses as well. Like I know of the renewable energy is something that you're interested in. There's a lot of tech overlap there. Looks like it could be a secular growth trend for the next decade. Berkshire Hathaway Energy does a lot in that space, they're slowly transitioning their portfolio over to renewables. I think this was a great fit in every investor portfolio that can act as our counterbalance or a balance against some periods of uncertainty like we're facing right now.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway (B shares)

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Nicholas Rossolillo owns Apple and Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool owns and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and HP. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0