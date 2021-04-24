1 Vanguard ETF to Buy and Hold Forever

To be successful in the stock market, you'll need a long-term strategy. Investing isn't a "get rich quick" scheme, so the best approach involves buying good stocks and holding them for as long as you can.

It can sometimes be challenging, however, to determine which stocks make for good long-term investments. Nobody knows what the future holds, and even the healthiest companies aren't guaranteed to succeed over the long run.

Investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is a smart way to limit your risk, because each ETF can contain hundreds or sometimes thousands of stocks. This instantly diversifies your portfolio and keeps your money safer.

While there are plenty of great ETFs to choose from, one Vanguard fund, in particular, has a very good chance of growing your money over time.

An ETF you'll want to hold forever