$10,000 in This ETF Could Send Your Kids to College

Over the last 20 years, costs have gone up by about 6.8% per year. Let's say costs only go up 5% per year -- for the next 15 years, that comes to about $180,000 for four years of college at $20,000 per year. If the average cost of college is $25,000 per year now, then the four-year cost in 2036 will be about $225,000.

College Planning 201: How do I get there?

To make it simple, let's say your college costs in 2036 are right in the middle of the two projections above -- $200,000 for four years. Now, there's a good chance your brilliant kids will get scholarships or financial aid to offset those costs, but for the sake of this exercise, we'll take the worst-case scenario and say no aid or scholarships -- and we'll do this without taking out loans.

If you took $10,000 right now and put it into one of the best-performing ETFs on the market, the Invesco QQQ, you could turn that $10,000 into $200,000 in 15 years. Here's how.

College Planning 301: Invest in the Invesco QQQ