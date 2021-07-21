$10,000 in This Vanguard ETF Could Send Your Kid to College

This ETF, launched in 2004, is one of the largest technology-focused ETFs on the market with about $54 billion in assets. It tracks a diversified index of more than 350 tech stocks, with more than half of its assets invested in its top 10 holdings, which include well-known companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia.

The performance of this ETF has been tremendous since its inception. Over the past 10 years through June 30, it has returned 21.6% per year, on average.

Watch your money grow and pay for college

If you invested $10,000 right now in the Vanguard Information Technology ETF, where would you be in 10 years when those first college payments come due? This is where that math degree comes in handy, but if you don't have one, there are a lot of good college calculators out there to help.