$10,000 Invested in This ETF Could Send Your Kids to College

A little patience is needed

Consolidated Edison's timeframe speaks volumes about the importance of patience here. The year 2040 is 19 years away, and as much as Democrat leadership may want to lead a clean energy revolution, it's obviously going to take years to make a meaningful dent.

Investors won't necessarily have to wait for a completed revolution to be rewarded, however, even if they have to ride out a few cyclical headwinds. The EIA believes that as soon as 2022, about 16% of the country's power will be coming from renewable sources, meaning these sources alone will improve their current power output by nearly 30%. In the bigger picture, the International Renewable Energy Agency estimates the world will need to invest over $100 trillion in the effort by 2050 to reduce current levels of carbon emissions by 90%.

A big chunk of that investment is already making its way to the companies that make up the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, but we've only just begun. It wouldn't be hyperbole to say the clean energy sector is now where the internet and e-commerce sector was in the late '90s, whereas electric vehicles are closer to where web-facing companies were in the early 2000's...with their highest-growth days behind them. That puts Invesco's and First Trust's aforementioned funds at a slight (albeit only slight) disadvantage compared to the iShares fund.