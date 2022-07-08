 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now in July

  • Updated
  • 0

Today, I provide 10 of my best dividend stock ideas for the month of July. I believe these dividend stocks are a great way to add balance and passive income to a long-term portfolio. Compounding is the eighth wonder of the world, and dividends are a great way to accelerate your wealth. Two of my favorite dividend stocks on the list are Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). To see the other eight dividend stock picks and more information, please watch the below video.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of July 7, 2022. The video was published on July 7, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Deere & Company

People are also reading…

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Deere & Company wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Eric Cuka has positions in Broadcom Ltd, Deere & Company, Intel, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Activision Blizzard, Intel, Logitech International, Microsoft, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom Ltd, Pool, and VMware and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyEric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 tips to help tackle higher credit card interest rates

5 tips to help tackle higher credit card interest rates

Have you checked your credit card interest rate lately? Since credit cards are a type of variable-rate financing, and interest rates are on the rise, your credit card debt is getting a lot more expensive this year! Host Teri Barr is talking with Sara Rathner, a Credit Card Expert with NerdWallet, to learn more about the direct impact interest rate increases have on  credit cards. They also discuss five steps you can take to pay off your credit card. Previous Pennywise episodes featuring Sara: How to manage credit card debt with inflation and rising interest rates How to save at the pump with these 4 simple tips! How to protect yourself from debt collectors using this new tactic More from Sara at NerdWallet: Getting Therapy When Cost and Access Are a Barrier Using Credit Card Points at Checkout Has Become Too Easy Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon Prime members now get free Grubhub+ delivery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News