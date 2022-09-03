10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now in September

Today, I provide 10 of my best dividend stock ideas for the month of September. These dividend stocks are a great way to add balance and passive income to a long-term portfolio. Compounding is the eighth wonder of the world, and dividends are a great way to accelerate your wealth. One of my favorite dividend stocks on the list is Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Watch below for nine additional dividend stock picks and more information.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Sept. 2, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 3, 2022.

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Eric Cuka has positions in AbbVie, Broadcom Ltd, Home Depot, Lam Research, and Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML Holding, Applied Materials, Home Depot, Lam Research, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, and Vail Resorts. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom Ltd, Comcast, Tractor Supply, and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.