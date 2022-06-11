10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Today, I provide 10 of my best dividend stock ideas. I believe these dividend stocks are a great way to add balance and passive income to a long-term portfolio. Compounding is the eighth wonder of the world, and dividends are a great way to accelerate your wealth. Two of my favorite dividend stocks on the list are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO). To see the other eight dividend stock picks and more information, please watch the below video.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of June 10, 2022. The video was published on June 11, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Microsoft wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Ally is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Cuka has positions in Microsoft, Tractor Supply, and UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel, Microsoft, NetApp, Starbucks, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Tractor Supply and UnitedHealth Group and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel, and short July 2022 $85 calls on Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0