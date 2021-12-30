10 Best Pet Insurance Companies of January 2022

Best for Unlimited Coverage Spot Our Partner Company Highlight: No co-payment

Deductibles: $100-$1,000

Reimbursement Options: 70%, 80%, 90%

Annual Limits: $2,500 - $20,000, Unlimited

Available Discounts: Multi-pet discount View Plans Best for Puppies and Kittens Pumpkin Our Partner Company Highlight: Preventative care packs

Deductibles: $100, $250, $500

Reimbursement Options: 90%

Annual Limits: $7-15k for cats, $10-20k for dogs

Available Discounts: Multi-pet discount View Plans Best for Hereditary and Congenital Conditions ASPCA Our Partner Company Highlight: Covers stem cell therapy

Deductibles: $100-$500

Reimbursement Options: 70%, 80%, 90%

Annual Limits: $3,000-$7,000

Available Discounts: Multi-pet discount, Employee benefit discount View Plans Best for Older Pets Embrace Our Partner Company Highlight: Covers pets 15 years or over

Deductibles: $100-$1k

Reimbursement Options: 70%, 80%, 90%

Annual Limits: Up to Unlimited

Available Discounts: Diminishing deductible, Multi-pet discount, Military discount, Employee benefits discount View Plans Best for Treatment of Mobility Issues Pets Best Our Partner Company Highlight: 40 years in the insurance industry

Deductibles: $50-$1k

Reimbursement Options: 70%, 80%, 90%

Annual Limits: $5k-Unlimited

Available Discounts: Multi-pet discount View Plans Best for Fast Claims Processing Lemonade Pet Our Partner Company Highlight: Donates unused premiums to customer-chosen nonprofits

Deductibles: $100, $250, $500

Reimbursement Options: 70%, 80%, 90%

Annual Limits: $5k-$100k

Available Discounts: Policy bundle discount View Plans

Pet insurance helps pay for your pet’s medical care, with many policies covering up to 90 percent of your vet bills. However, that proportion varies by insurer and by your preferences. In addition, some procedures and care are excluded from coverage. With some policies, you also can hit annual or lifetime caps on payments, which can mean some bills aren’t covered at all.

It can be challenging, too, to find comprehensive coverage for your dog or cat at an affordable monthly premium. To help you shorten the process, here’s our list of best pet insurance companies, tailored to particular needs and priorities.

Our Top Picks for Best Pet Insurance of January 2022

Healthy Paws – Best for Alternative Therapies

ASPCA – Best for Hereditary and Congenital Conditions

Spot – Best for Unlimited Coverage

Pumpkin – Best for Puppies and Kittens

Figo – Best for Reimbursement Options

Embrace – Best for Older Pets

Pets Best – Best for Treatment of Mobility Issues

Lemonade – Best for Fast Claims Processing

Trupanion – Best for Direct Payment to Vets

Nationwide – Best for Exotic Pets

Honorable Mentions: TrustedPals, Petplan, Metlife Pet Insurance, PetFirst, 24PetWatch, Hartville, Pet Assure, USAA Pet Insurance and GEICO Pet Insurance

Find Pet Insurance in Your State Pet insurance offers coverage for accidents, illnesses, injuries, and routine exams, allowing you to properly care for your loyal companion. Click on your state to see how you can protect your four-legged friend!

Best Pet Insurance Companies Reviews

Best for Alternative Therapies: Healthy Paws

Our Partner

Pros

No per-incident, annual or lifetime caps

Quick claim processing

Covers alternative therapy for diagnosed conditions

Direct payments available under certain conditions

Cons

No hip dysplasia coverage for dogs enrolled at six years or older

Only a single policy offered

Limited coverage options for senior pets

Office exams aren't covered

Healthy Paws offers just one accident and illness policy for cats and dogs. It has no per-incident, annual or lifetime benefit caps, and you can choose a deductible between $100 and $500.

Healthy Paws provides quick claim processing through its mobile app, and most claims are processed in just two days. It also offers a direct payment option instead of reimbursement if you can’t afford the upfront veterinary bill.

Healthy Paws is best for pets that are enrolled while they’re young, as coverage options and reimbursement rates are more limited for senior pets.

What we like: Most insurers exclude alternative therapies from their policies, but Healthy Paws policies cover treatments like acupuncture chiropractic care, hydrotherapy, physical therapy, laser therapy and massage therapy as long as it’s prescribed and performed by a licensed veterinarian.

Best for Hereditary and Congenital Conditions: ASPCA

Our Partner

Pros

Standout coverage for hereditary and congenital illnesses

No upper age limit for enrollment

Curable pre-existing conditions are covered after 180 days

Covers stem cell therapy and microchipping

Cons

Claims processing may take up to 30 days

Monthly payments incur a transaction fee

Website is not user friendly

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) offers accident-only, accident and illness and preventive care for cats and dogs. Riding enthusiasts can also insure their horses, but only in certain states.

ASPCA’s premium rates are some of the most affordable and the company is also more flexible on certain policy terms than its industry counterparts.

While other policies set an age limit on coverage for hereditary or congenital conditions, ASPCA guarantees coverage no matter your pet’s age at enrollment, as long as the conditions aren’t pre-diagnosed. Additionally, curable pre-existing conditions are covered, provided your pet is symptom-free for at last 180 days. Other companies may make you wait up to a year.

This insurer also falls short with its lengthy claims processing time. Pet care is expensive, and waiting 30 days for insurance reimbursement isn’t a good selling point, considering some competitors process claims in a matter of days.

What we like: We picked ASPCA as the best pet insurance for congenital or hereditary conditions because it doesn’t withhold coverage for these illnesses if you enroll your pet past a certain age. Your pet will be fully insured relatively fast, too, thanks to the short 14-day waiting period.

Best for Unlimited Coverage: Spot

Our Partner

Pros

Deductible starting at $100

Unlimited annual coverage available

Covers alternative therapies such as acupuncture and hydrotherapy

No upper age limit

Cons

Higher-than-average premiums for young pets

Limited knee and ligament coverage (bilateral condition policies)

No weekend customer service availability

Spot readily allows you to maximize coverage of your pet. It’s among a relatively few companies that provide policies with a full (100%) coverage option, meaning you are not responsible for any co-payment of bills. In addition, the company offers a very low ($100) deductible option, which further reduces your out-of-pocket payments for care.

That said, choosing one or both of a low co-payment and a low deductible will lead to higher premiums for the policy. And Spot’s prices are already higher than the norm for young pets, although the company has no upper age limit for insuring new animals — which may make it a good choice if your furry companions are elderly.

What we like: We picked Spot for how well it caters to pet parents who want coverage that maximizes peace of mind for their pet’s health — even if opting for low or no co-payments and a small deductible do tend to drive up the cost of any policy, regardless of the company. Spot is also a fine choice for older pets, since there is no age limit to its coverage.

Best for Puppies and Kittens: Pumpkin

Our Partner

Pros

No upper age limit

Coverage for prescription food

Short (14-day) waiting period for all conditions, including knee and hip dysplasia

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

No customizable reimbursement levels

Annual coverage limits apply ($10,000 for dogs, $7,000 for cats)

Limited deductible options ($100 to $500, so will likely be more expensive)

Pumpkin offers affordable plans with an option to add preventative care packs for young cats and dogs that aren’t included in standard coverage. For example, the company’s puppy preventive care packs include one annual wellness exam fee, four puppy vaccines and one yearly fecal test.

Pumpkin will also refund the cost of up to four vaccines your puppy may have received prior to being insured under the preventive pack, as well as covering lab tests for parasites. However, these add-ons — known as Pumpkin Preventive Essentials — are not available in all states.

What we like: We picked Pumpkin as the best pet insurance for puppies and kittens because it offers both extensive insurance and non-insurance preventive care options tailored to junior animals, and at an affordable price point.

Best for Reimbursement Options: Figo

Our Partner

Pros

Up to 100% reimbursement

No upper age enrollment limit

Low deductible options

Free 24/7 vet helpline

Short 3-day waiting period for injuries and 14 days for illnesses

Cons

No coverage on hereditary conditions if pet is enrolled after 2nd birthday

6-month waiting period for knee injuries and orthopedic conditions

Doesn't cover preventative care

FIGO offers pet owners the option to reduce their copayment to 0%, thanks to its 100% reimbursement option. (As a rule, the lowest copayment offered by other providers is 10%.) Figo doesn’t enforce annual limits, either, but the company does apply a lifetime maximum – that is, how much it will reimburse over the lifetime of your pet.

Be prepared to pay higher than average premiums for a policy with 0% copay, unlimited payout benefits or both. Other notable drawbacks include Figo’s coverage limitations on hereditary conditions and lack of rider options. Pet owners can purchase additional coverage for vet exam fees, but not for preventative care or wellness.

Figo’s Pet Cloud app features comprehensive mobile support. With the app, you can contact a licensed veterinarian 24/7, manage your pet’s insurance documents and make payments, among other transactions.

What we like: Most competitors only offer up to 90% reimbursement. Figo stands out as the best pet insurance for reimbursement options because pet owners can choose up to 100% reimbursement and avoid copayments entirely.

Best for Older Pets: Embrace

Our Partner

Pros

High upper age limit for enrollment

Yearly diminishing deductible

Covers curable pre-existing conditions

High annual reimbursement limit option

Cons

Only covers dogs and cats

No unlimited benefit options

Limited wellness benefits

Not available in Canada and US territories

Embrace is willing to provide accident and illness coverage to pets of up to 15 years. After that age, you can still purchase coverage, albeit only for accidents. That’s somewhat of a rarity, as companies generally won’t insure pets of 10 or older in any way.

Embrace doesn’t offer wellness benefits as a separate policy. Instead, pet owners can sign up for the Wellness Rewards plan and contribute a specific amount to cover preventive care expenses. Make sure your annual contributions match the expected level of preventative care, as unused funds don’t rollover for the following year.

Another benefit of Embrace pet insurance is its shrinking deductibles. Every year you don’t receive a claim reimbursement, Embrace will reduce your annual deductible by $50.

All policies come with a 30-day money-back guarantee or a pro-rated refund — if you’ve already filed a claim within that time frame.

What we like: Aging pets shouldn’t be spared insurance coverage when they need it most. We picked Embrace as the best pet insurance for older pets because it extends comprehensive coverage to pets under 14 years and accident-only coverage to pets 15 years or older.

Best for Treatment of Mobility Issues: Pets Best

Our Partner

Pros

Covers pets as young as seven weeks with no upper age limit

Direct payments available

Coverage for prosthetic devices and wheelchairs

Wide range of deductibles

Cons

Parasite treatments not covered

Policy upgrades not available until renewal date

Bilateral exclusions apply

Pets Best offers accident and illness policies and also sells multiple wellness plans to cover your pet’s routine care.

Most insurers require pets to be at least eight weeks old to enroll, but Pets Best will insure pets at seven weeks. There is no upper age limit, either, so you can get coverage for senior pets.

Insurers don’t always cover treatments for mobility issues, but Pets Best provides coverage for wheelchairs and prosthetic devices when prescribed by a veterinarian to treat a covered accident or illness.

However, Pets Best does have bilateral exclusions. If your pet was previously diagnosed with a condition on one side of its body — such as cataracts in one eye, hip dysplasia or luxating patellas — Pets Best won’t cover the condition if it later affects the other side; it’s considered a pre-existing condition.

What we like: Pets Best has a wide range of coverage options and deductibles, and it offers coverage for pets as young as seven weeks. And, it’s one of the few insurers that cover prosthetic devices and wheelchairs.

Best for Fast Claims Processing: Lemonade

Our Partner

Pros

Quick claims processing -- in minutes rather than weeks via mobile app

Multiple discounts, including for bundling with homeowners insurance, insuring multiple pets and making a single, annual payment

A portion of payments go to pet-related charities

Cons

Only available in 36 states

Limited information online

Must submit past 12 months of medical records along with exam

Rates partially based on credit score

No 30-day "free look" period

Lemonade offers a comprehensive accident and illness policy, and you can further enhance coverage with a preventative care rider for annual checkups, vaccines, and heartworm and parasite screening. A separate rider is also available to cover vet exam fees and alternative treatments like acupuncture.

Lemonade also donates excess premium payments to nonprofits selected by policyholders. Lemonade is currently available in 36 states, but you can sign up for updates on its website.

What we like: We picked Lemonade in part for its novel AI-powered processing, which promises to deliver claims very quickly via the app. The ability to direct a part of the company’s profit to a charity of your choice may also appeal to many pet owners.

Best for Direct Payment to Vets: Trupanion

Our Partner

Pros

The company pays vets directly

No payout limits for any benefits (per incident, monthly or lifetime)

Free 30-day coverage with partnering shelters, breeders or vets

Lifetime per condition deductibles

Enrollment available in the US, Puerto Rico, Canada and Australia

Cons

High premium rates

Per-condition deductible

No preventive care coverage

No multi-pet discounts

Only one plan option

Trupanion offers a single insurance plan for cats and dogs. Aside from standard benefits, like diagnostic tests, surgery, hospitalization and prescription medications, coverage also extends to alternative treatments, dental illnesses, prosthetic devices and prescription food.

If your veterinarian uses Trupanion’s direct payment software, you don’t need to file a claim; Trupanion pays the vet directly. Policyholders, then, need not worry about making costly upfront payments or submitting reimbursement claims, which are standard for most of the pet insurance industry.

Trupanion lacks affordability and flexibility – premiums are high and there’s only a single policy option. However, its coverage is comprehensive. If you can afford higher than average premiums, your pet will benefit from 90% reimbursement on all eligible claims and no payout limits per incident, year or lifetime.

What we like: Usually, pet owners have to pay the vet bill in full before receiving reimbursement. With Trupanion’s direct payment software, your vet can file a claim in-office and receive payment almost immediately. You don’t have to pay a cent out of pocket.

Best for Exotic Pets: Nationwide

Our Partner

Pros

Coverage for exotic pets, including birds

Those with other Nationwide policies save 5% on pet insurance coverage

Visit any licensed vet, specialist or emergency care provider anywhere in the world

Free 24/7 vet helpline

Low 50% reimbursement option

Cons

Only a single ($250) deductible option available

Upper age limit on enrollment

Key information on coverage and exclusions is hard to find

Limits the amount of reimbursement for common procedures and conditions

Nationwide is the only pet insurance company of its size that offers an Avian and Exotic Pet plan. Most birds, reptiles and small mammals can be covered, including goats and pot-bellied pigs. (However, any animal not explicitly listed on the Nationwide website isn’t eligible, including those listed under venomous or endangered species.)

Exotic pet owners need to call 844-244-3691 to get a quote or to sign up, but dog and cat insurance is easy to get directly on Nationwide’s website. For these pets, Nationwide offers three accident and illness policy options, along with two wellness care packages.

What we like: We picked Nationwide as the best pet insurance for exotic pets because it offers comprehensive insurance for various unconventional animals. Pet owners can relax knowing up to 90% of their expenses for such animals are covered by a reputable insurer.

Other pet insurance companies we considered

In narrowing down our list, these companies stood out in some respects but didn’t quite match the strengths of our ten top picks.

TrustedPals

Pros

Covers prescribed behavioral training, therapy, and treatment

Includes prescribed drugs, nutritional supplements, and pet food

Claims paid in up to ten days

$0 deductible and 100% reimbursement options available

Visit any licensed veterinarian within the US

Cons

Wellness plan has a $750 reimbursement limit

12-month waiting period for ligament and hip dysplasia

Enrollment is limited to US residents only

TrustedPals’ policies are issued by Zurich, a global insurance company. TrustedPals issues policies to owners of dogs and cats with no upper age limit, and 1% of the company’s profits are donated to pet-related charities.

It offers both accident and illness plans and wellness policies, and there are several discount programs available. In addition to a multiple pet discount, you may also qualify for a discount if you are a military service member or veteran, first responder, veterinary student or if your pet is a service animal.

Bottom line: TrustedPals has a wide range of customization options, allowing you to choose deductibles as low as $0 and annual benefits ranging from $4,000 to unlimited. But the company has a 12-month waiting period before covering treatments for hip dysplasia or ligament conditions and charges fees if you opt to pay your premiums monthly.

Petplan

Pros

Coverage from just 6 weeks

No sign-up fees

VirtualVet visits included

Boarding fees reimbursement for up to $1,000

No lifetime or per condition claims limit

Visit any licensed vet in the US and Canada

Cons

No preventive care coverage

For coverage to apply, you must take your dog or cat to the vet within 48 hours of noticing symptoms

No multi-pet discount

6-month waiting period for hip dysplasia and knee injuries

Limits older pet coverage

Petplan is one of the few insurers that will enroll pets as young as six weeks, making it a good option for owners of young kittens who often go to their new homes at that age. The company has no upper age limit, and it has multiple deductibles and annual benefit options.

Bottom line: Petplan has the lowest age limit for enrollment of all the companies we looked at, and it has some additional perks and features that can be appealing to pet owners. However, the company doesn’t have a wellness care plan, and there are some strict rules policyholders have to follow to get claims reimbursed.

MetLife Pet Insurance

Pros

Multiple discounts

Decreasing deductible for every year without a claim

Deductibles range from $50 to $500

Cons

Claim processing can take two weeks

Parasite treatments are not covered

Maximum annual benefit is just $10,000

MetLife Pet Insurance, previously known as Pet First, offers an easy online application and multiple coverage options. You can select your maximum benefit amount, ranging from $2,000 to $10,000. Deductibles are as low as $50, and you can take advantage of one or more of the discount programs MetLife provides:

10% discount for veterinarians and shelter workers

$10 internet purchase discount

Discount for military service members, veterans and first responders

Healthcare worker discount

Bottom line: MetLife Pet Insurance policies allow you to adjust your reimbursement amount, reimbursement percentage and deductible to meet your budget, and you can add wellness coverage to your plan to offset routine care expenses. But the company limits certain coverage and takes longer to reimburse expenses than do some of its competitors.

PetFirst

Pros

Accident coverage after just 24 hours

Extensive coverage and customizable limits

Covers curable pre-existing conditions

Coverage applies to licensed vets within the US

Offers a Senior Pet Insurance Plan

Cons

No accident-only coverage

Low annual limits

Preventive care treatments have individual annual limits

Enrollment is limited to US residents

PetFirst offers several discounts for healthcare workers, military, veterans and first responders. Employers that provide pet insurance also qualify for a discounted rate, as well as affinity groups and those that work in animal care.

Its accident and illness insurance for cats and dogs is comprehensive, including benefits for holistic treatments and alternative benefits.

There’s also a preventive care add-on that appears to define such treatment broadly. However, the company explicitly excludes standard wellness benefits like parasite prevention and treatment, and elective surgeries (which include spaying and neutering).

Even when you get a final quote, details about wellness benefits are not clearly listed, which leaves you wondering what you’re actually paying for.

Bottom line: PetFirst has some appealing attributes, including a lot of discounts and deductibles that diminish with each year you don’t file a claim. However, its wellness care coverage lags behind that of many other pet insurers.

24PetWatch

Pros

No waiting period for accidents

Coverage for chronic conditions after 24 months symptom-free

Covers invoiced amount, including exam fees

Cons

Limited enrollment age

CCL (ACL) injuries are considered a bilateral condition

Only has an 80% reimbursement option

No unlimited payout options

24PetWatch offers policies and wellness plans with short waiting periods and low deductibles, but the company didn’t make the cut due to certain policy limitations. There’s only a single (80%) reimbursement option. Also, dogs age out of coverage at ten years and cats at 12. At those ages, it’s difficult to find another company willing to begin coverage, effectively leaving aging pets uninsured. Further, a lack of discounts makes their plans slightly more expensive than the competition.

Bottom line: 24PetWatch covers veterinary fees, and offers a $500 per incident benefit for expenses like boarding kennel fees, lost pet reward, additional living expenses and travel cancellation fees. But its lack of choice in reimbursement level, shortage of discounts and age limitations meant it didn’t quite match our picks.

Hartville

Pros

Unlimited annual coverage limit

30-day trial period

Enrollment is available for US, US territories and Canada

Cons

Costly to start with, prices go up after 5 years old

Preventive care reimbursement is limited

No budget option available

Hartville’s policies offer excellent coverage, but it comes at a price — expect to pay around $40 per month for a mixed-breed puppy and $22 per month for a mixed kitten. Accident-only coverage seems to be an affordable alternative, and even then, premiums start around $30 for a puppy. Once your dog is over five years old, illness benefit premiums go up considerably, as well.

Hartville also advertises an unlimited annual benefit payout, but the option is not available through online enrollment. You’ll have to call 1-800-799-5852 for further information.

Bottom line: Hartville’s Complete Coverage plan covers behavioral issues and microchip implantation on top of standard accident and illness benefits. Also, full coverage is effective after 14 days, without any additional pre-condition waiting periods. But the company’s policies are pricey.

Pet Assure

Pros

45-day money-back guarantee

Multi-pet discount

Cons

Not pet insurance

No coverage for specialist services

Won't cover prescription food or medication

To be clear, Pet Assure is not pet insurance but rather a discount plan that offers 25% off on all in-office medical procedures. While the program has participating veterinarians in all states, Puerto Rico and Canada, the number of providers by location is limited.

Bottom line: Pet Assure is an affordable alternative that bridges potential gaps in your existing policy, provided your vet accepts it. But the company’s offering didn’t make the cut because it’s not pet insurance.

USAA Pet Insurance

Pros

Membership and multi-pet discount

Submit claims 24/7

Insurance is provided by Embrace

Visit any licensed vet in the US

Cons

Limited policy information

No online chat support

Requires USAA membership

USAA offers accident-only or accident and illness policies through Embrace, with an optional wellness rider. Claims and customer service are also handled through Embrace. By purchasing through USAA, members can access up to a 25% discount on pet insurance.

We didn’t like how sparse USAA’s pet insurance page was, with very little information on policies. If you want more information, it’s best to go directly to Embrace’s webpage.

Bottom line: USAA might be worth considering for military families. But it didn’t make it to our shortlist because you must be a military member or family to buy coverage.

GEICO Pet Insurance

Pros

Multiple discounts

Insurance is provided by Embrace

Cons

Limited information on website

No online support- only phone

Pet owners that apply for insurance through GEICO will be redirected to Embrace’s webpage. However, GEICO’s policy doesn’t include options for unlimited annual benefits, full reimbursement, or a $0 deductible.

Bottom line: Although GEICO offers more discounts than other insurers – including multi-pet, spaying/neutering, and annual pay – it falls short of other companies in other ways.

Pet Insurance Guide

What is pet insurance?

Pet insurance is a type of indemnity insurance that covers pet medical expenses related to accidents and illnesses. Most companies primarily offer dog and cat insurance – some providers do extend coverage to exotic pets like birds and reptiles, but it accounts for less than 1% of U.S policies, according to NAPHIA (North American Pet Health Insurance Association).

A significant difference between pet insurance coverage and your own health insurance is that preventive pet care is sold separately. This includes expenses like vaccines, parasite prevention, dental cleanings and microchipping.

Generally, there are no network restrictions with pet insurance – coverage applies to any licensed vet or specialist nationwide. Some providers extend coverage to Canada and overseas territories like Puerto Rico, as well.

Types of pet insurance plans

When you’re looking to insure your pet, the first thing to do is take a good look at your finances — and how much you’re able and willing to spend in case of an emergency. Pet insurance policies vary in their coverage and, of course, premiums. Understanding the various types of policy, and what each offers, is crucial for understanding how to buy pet insurance.

Accident-only policies – An accident-only plan may suit you best if your main concern is your cat or dog’s propensity for mishaps (poisonings, broken bones, bloating). They’re usually more affordable than plans with more expansive coverage.

– An accident-only plan may suit you best if your main concern is your cat or dog’s propensity for mishaps (poisonings, broken bones, bloating). They’re usually more affordable than plans with more expansive coverage. Accident & Illness policies – These are the all-inclusive pet insurance plans, covering both accident and illness coverage. They can be expanded to be truly comprehensive by buying wellness coverage, which is usually an add-on rather than an integrated part of the plan.

– These are the all-inclusive pet insurance plans, covering both accident and illness coverage. They can be expanded to be truly comprehensive by buying wellness coverage, which is usually an add-on rather than an integrated part of the plan. Comprehensive policies – Some insurers offer comprehensive policies covering everything, from accidents to illnesses to wellness and routine care. For example, they may cover the cost of dental care, chiropractic care, spaying, vaccinations, behavioral therapy, and more. Naturally, these plans have the heftiest price tag but might be worth it to you for the peace of mind they provide.

If you want to evaluate whether an insurer is right for you, it’s a good idea to download its sample policy, which is usually available on the company website.

Read all its inclusions, exclusions, and restrictions thoroughly. If you’re comfortable with them, and they’re competitive with those of other companies, move on to enroll your pet.

How does pet health insurance work?

Waiting periods – Your insurance won’t pay for care until a waiting period has elapsed. Most companies require at least 14 days after enrollment before they will reimburse you for a vet visit due to illness.

– Your insurance won’t pay for care until a waiting period has elapsed. Most companies require at least 14 days after enrollment before they will reimburse you for a vet visit due to illness. Exclusions – The language of pet insurance policies usually excludes some specific conditions. Read the policy carefully before buying, so you’ll know what is and isn’t covered.

– The language of pet insurance policies usually excludes some specific conditions. Read the policy carefully before buying, so you’ll know what is and isn’t covered. Network restrictions – Unlike health insurance for humans, pet insurance generally doesn’t have a restricted or preferred network of providers. However, some insurers may limit certain coverage to specific vets. There may, however, be geographic restrictions; for example, your pet may not be covered if you travel to Canada or Puerto Rico.

What increases and lowers premium costs

The average monthly cost of pet insurance with accident and illness coverage is $49.51 for dogs and $28.48 for cats. But the exact amount you’ll spend to insure your pet will vary, and not only by the insurer you choose.

Pet insurance costs vary widely based on several factors, including the pet’s breed, gender, age, location, and your chosen coverage options and deductible.

Pre-existing conditions – Pet insurance providers will not reimburse you for conditions your dog, cat, or other pet already had before you bought the pet insurance policy.

– Pet insurance providers will not reimburse you for conditions your dog, cat, or other pet already had before you bought the pet insurance policy. Preventative care add-ons – You’ll get the best value from an accident or illness coverage plan, but you could add coverage for preventative care. Policies that cover both routine care and accident or illness care are called comprehensive coverage.

– You’ll get the best value from an accident or illness coverage plan, but you could add coverage for preventative care. Policies that cover both routine care and accident or illness care are called comprehensive coverage. Pet’s age – Premiums increase with age, and do so sharply for very old animals. In addition, after your dog or cat reaches age of 10 or 12, your choices in insurers will diminish significantly.

– Premiums increase with age, and do so sharply for very old animals. In addition, after your dog or cat reaches age of 10 or 12, your choices in insurers will diminish significantly. Deductibles – With many plans, you set the deductible, which is the money you must pay before your insurance policy kicks in. But in addition to setting the amount of the deductible, make sure you also understand its type. An annual deductible for all care is common, but some instead (or in addition) impose per-incident or per-condition deductibles.

– With many plans, you set the deductible, which is the money you must pay before your insurance policy kicks in. But in addition to setting the amount of the deductible, make sure you also understand its type. An annual deductible for all care is common, but some instead (or in addition) impose per-incident or per-condition deductibles. Where you live – Generally speaking, pets that live in urban areas — particularly on the coasts — will have higher pet insurance rates due to higher costs of veterinary care, among other socioeconomic factors. States with especially high vets’ costs — and hence premiums — include New York or California.

If you’re on a tight budget and need a policy with more affordable premiums, take a look at our best cheap pet insurance page.

Additional expenses to keep in mind

Reimbursements – You pay for all vet visits and charges and then file for a reimbursement. Plans typically reimburse 70% to 90% of covered expenses.

– You pay for all vet visits and charges and then file for a reimbursement. Plans typically reimburse 70% to 90% of covered expenses. Payout caps – Most plans stop reimbursing after you’ve reached your policy’s maximum coverage amount. Most policies have an annual expense cap, but some have caps per incident (illness or injury) or even for the animal’s lifetime. Expect to pay higher premiums for higher caps.

How to choose the best pet insurance for you

Pet insurance coverage varies per state and policy terms may change annually. As policies are not a one-size-fits-all, NAPHIA’s guidelines to choose the best policy suggest that you:

Consider what your pet needs over its lifetime, whether in general or breed-specific

Pick coverage levels suitable for common procedures and breed-specific conditions

Set benefit limits that align with the average cost of treatment in your area

Look for the shortest waiting periods

Take a close look at policy terms on chronic, hereditary and pre-existing conditions

Compare costs: premiums, copayment and reimbursement percentages

Don’t forget to apply any available discounts to reduce your monthly payment. Common discounts include:

Multipet discount – discounted rates for each additional pet you enroll with the same provider

– discounted rates for each additional pet you enroll with the same provider Annual pay discount – lower rates if you pay for the policy annually instead of monthly

– lower rates if you pay for the policy annually instead of monthly Spay/neuter discount – reduced premium if you spay/neuter your pet upon enrollment

– reduced premium if you spay/neuter your pet upon enrollment Military discounts – discounts for active and former members of the armed forces

– discounts for active and former members of the armed forces Group discounts at work – lower rates for employer-provided pet insurance

– lower rates for employer-provided pet insurance Bundle discounts – discounted rate for bundling with homeowners or renters insurance under the same provider

The majority of companies honor a money-back guarantee in eligible states – also called a “cooling off” or “free look” period. Pet owners are entitled to cancellation with a full refund up to 30 days after enrollment, provided they haven’t received payment or submitted a claim.

Is pet insurance worth it?

Pet insurance is worth the cost if:

You can afford the premium payments

You can’t afford costly, unexpected vet bills

Your pet is young and healthy overall

Your pet will benefit from well-rounded coverage

Older pets with multiple pre-existing conditions won’t reap the benefits of insurance. Premiums will be very expensive, and any condition or illness prior to enrollment won’t be covered. This is why enrolling your companion at a young age is key.

Veterinary Care During COVID-19

The rise in pet ownership during the coronavirus pandemic is placing veterinary services in especially high demand. That makes it more important than usual to choose the medical issues that really require taking your pet to the vet. Before running out to visit your pet care provider, consider the following:

Urgent Care vs. routine checkups

Urgent Care Routine Checkups Accidents, respiratory problems, and poisonings require immediate medical attention Routine checkups and elective procedures should be postponed as long as possible so that veterinary offices can avoid a higher number of patients For emergency trips, make sure to adhere to CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing Pet owners should consider making use of telemedicine alternatives instead of making in-person visits to the vet

Keep in mind that depending on the hospital, staff may be operating in-person or with curbside service, and many health providers are offering alternatives for non-urgent yet essential procedures (e.g., booster shots, vaccinations, physical therapy).

Caring for your pet in the era of social distancing

Aside from the aforementioned veterinary care, there are other measures you can take as a pet owner to keep your furry family member healthy and happy:

Buy medicine – Make sure to have enough prescriptions, such as heartworm, parasite, flea, and tick medicine, as well as any maintenance drugs.

– Make sure to have enough prescriptions, such as heartworm, parasite, flea, and tick medicine, as well as any maintenance drugs. Stock up on food – Consider using online services that deliver the food directly to your door to avoid unnecessary visits to the pet store or the supermarket.

– Consider using online services that deliver the food directly to your door to avoid unnecessary visits to the pet store or the supermarket. Work on your mental and physical health – Pets pick up on their owners’ feelings, which means your anxiety can also affect them. Take care of yourself and other household members, so your pets feel more at ease with such an unusual amount of human contact.

– Pets pick up on their owners’ feelings, which means your anxiety can also affect them. Take care of yourself and other household members, so your pets feel more at ease with such an unusual amount of human contact. Exercise your pet – Stay-at-home ordinances and self-isolation protocols limit the time you spend with your pet outside. Going for a walk following safety precautions, playing fetch or basic training techniques are some of the many ways to keep them active.

– Stay-at-home ordinances and self-isolation protocols limit the time you spend with your pet outside. Going for a walk following safety precautions, playing fetch or basic training techniques are some of the many ways to keep them active. Make the most of telemedicine services – You keep your pet healthy while limiting visits to the vet and lessen the workload for veterinary staff in clinics and hospitals.

Telemedicine

More vets than ever are incorporating telemedicine alternatives to their practice as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. An example of telemedicine is having the vet advise you on care via video chat, which can allow sufficient observation of a pet patient to provide advice on some medical issues. .

Telehealth can also be useful for postoperative follow-ups, or simply to determine whether a case is urgent or non-urgent. More importantly, it reduces the chance of spreading COVID-19 by reducing physical contact with others and their pets.

Can my pet get coronavirus?

Animal-to-human transmission is highly unlikely, according to the CDC, since there is no evidence that pets can significantly spread the virus. However, though extremely rare, there have been cases of serious illness, and even death, in pets who have contracted COVID-19.

So, while the chances of spreading the virus are extremely low, it doesn’t hurt to be prepared, especially with the more transmissible Delta variant.

As a general rule, treat your pet as you would a person by maintaining distance whenever possible, and wearing a face-covering to avoid transmission. Take extra precautions if you have either received a positive test or suspect you have been infected.

You may be interested in pet life insurance if you wish to cover your pet’s economic value or burial costs in the unfortunate event that they pass away from Coronavirus-related complications.

Latest News on Pet Insurance

To learn more about pet insurance, we’ve come up with a handy step-by-step guide on how to buy pet insurance, including coverage costs and the decisions and complications you might face during the purchase process.

You can also read all about why selecting a high deductible might be the best option for you in our article on Choosing a High Pet Insurance Deductible Can Pay Off. Here we break down deductible types and options per pet insurance provider.

And if you are looking to expand on the coverage options that make up your pet’s policy, read our guide on What Does Pet Insurance Cover to find a list of pros and cons for each and specific illnesses and incidents that may or may not be covered.

Pet Insurance FAQs

How much is pet insurance?

Pricing your pet insurance premium will depend on many factors: 1) your pet's type, gender, and breed; 2) your pet's age; 3) your location; 4) coverage types; 5) deductible and reimbursement level. The more expensive it is where you live, whether it's California or New York City, the more expensive your pet insurance will be.

Is pet insurance worth it?

Knowing whether pet insurance will pay off for you depends on your needs and your pet's health care needs. Before trying to enroll your pet in a plan, consider its costs vs. its potential benefits. Any pet insurance cover provides a service that's not measured as a dollar amount -- giving you the peace of mind that comes with knowing you won't be facing expensive vet bills all on your own. Read more

What does pet insurance cover?

It depends on the specific plan. Standard pet health insurance will cover most accidents and injuries. Still, you can also buy a policy that covers only routine vet visits for checkups and vaccinations, usually called wellness plans. "Things like ultrasounds, blood tests, or procedures such as MRIs or CAT scans -- they're now available [for pets]," said Dr. Jerry Klein, Chief Veterinary Officer for the American Kennel Club.

How does pet insurance work?

Pet insurance is a policy that comes with a monthly premium. With pet insurance, if your pet is sick or injured, you pay the bill up front and submit a claim for reimbursement. You can take your pet to a licensed veterinarian and then submit a claim to get reimbursed for issues that are covered under your pet insurance plan.

What is the best pet insurance?

The best pet insurance for you will depend on a combination of different elements, mainly your budget and your pet's needs.

How We Found the Best Pet Insurance Companies

We evaluated each pet insurer by looking at:

Plan and coverage options

Cost and available discounts

Annual reimbursement limits

Policy exclusions and restrictions

Wellness benefits

Customer service options and claims processes

Customer reviews

Third-party ratings from websites like TrustPilot and the Better Business Bureau

Summary of Money’s Best Pet Insurance Companies of January 2022

Healthy Paws – Best for Alternative Therapies

ASPCA – Best for Hereditary and Congenital Conditions

Spot – Best for Unlimited Coverage

Pumpkin – Best for Puppies and Kittens

Figo – Best for Reimbursement Options

Embrace – Best for Older Pets

Pets Best – Best for Treatment of Mobility Issues

Lemonade – Best for Fast Claims Processing

Trupanion – Best for Direct Payment to Vets

Nationwide – Best for Exotic Pets

