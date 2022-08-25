10 easy tips to save money on rental cars | PennyWise podcast

PennyWise Podcast host Teri Barr talks with Sally French, a travel expert with NerdWallet, about the high cost to rent a car these days.
French reveals what she found during a recent analysis comparing brands, prices and where you rent your car.
She also shares her tried and true tips to help you save money the next time you need to book a car rental.
