 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

10 easy tips to save money on rental cars!

  • Updated
  • 0
10 easy tips to save money on rental cars!
Lee Enterprises

PennyWise Podcast host Teri Barr talks with Sally French, a travel expert with NerdWallet, about the high cost to rent a car these days.

French reveals what she found during a recent analysis comparing brands, prices and where you rent your car.

She also shares her tried and true tips to help you save money the next time you need to book a car rental.

Past PennyWise episodes with Sally French as a guest:

People are also reading…

More from Sally for NerdWallet:

Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News