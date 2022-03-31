Making a few small changes to your usual parenting habits may help more than you think. GoHenry compiled a list of 10 financial skills for children to learn how to save, earn, and spend money.
10 essential money-management skills for children
Using a savings account and compounding money
Avoiding impulse buying
Saving for major life events, such as college
Using a budget
Getting the best price for products
Earning money at any age
Turning side hustles into businesses
Learning the basics of investing
Being smart with borrowing money
Dividing money between spending, saving, and sharing
