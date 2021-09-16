10 Investing Mistakes to Avoid in Your 30s

Better still, just stick with simple, low-cost index funds. They can give you roughly the same returns as the overall stock market, and that's plenty good enough for building long-term wealth.

9. Not talking about money with others

Here's something else you should do that few thirty-somethings and older folks do: Talk about money. Don't let it be a taboo topic that everyone avoids, because that means you'll be missing out on hearing about your friends' and relatives' financial goals, experiences, and advice. Share your concerns and goals, and ask others about theirs. There's a lot we can learn from each other. At the very least, talk about money frequently with your partner or spouse if you have one.

10. Not having a plan