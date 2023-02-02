Everyday expenses—including gasoline, groceries, rent, transportation and utility bills—are growing at a pace not seen in decades, and 2 in 5 Americans are having a hard time making ends meet, according to U.S. Census data.
Experian examined data from the Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey to evaluate which states had the largest share of adults who had difficulty paying for typical household expenses at the start of November 2022. In the event of a tie, the state with the higher number of people struggling was ranked higher in this list.
The Household Pulse Survey has been used to measure the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on U.S. households since April 2020. The survey asks Americans about a range of pandemic-related issues including vaccination status, physical and mental health, and their ability meet their financial obligations. As of the date this analysis was written, the survey's most recent collection period ended on Nov. 14, 2022.
An above-average percentage of Americans in 16 states, many where residents make below the U.S. per capita income, reported they struggled to afford their usual bills in November.
Though inflation has slowed, the Federal Reserve has indicated it will continue raising interest rates to combat it. By November, prices rose 7.1% over the same month in 2021, meaning the cost of all goods and services continues to increase at more than three times the speed it typically does. The main drivers of that inflation are energy and food costs, according to the Census Bureau.
And there's reason to believe it might remain difficult for some Americans to comfortably afford regular expenses.
In September, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that by raising interest rates, the central bank hoped to halt inflation by creating an economic environment in which wage growth slows and Americans spend less. Policymakers believe consumer spending is a major factor contributing to the current rise in the prices of goods and services.