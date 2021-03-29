10 Things Women Need To Know About Life Insurance

Don’t Let Health Issues Prevent You From Applying

Pregnancy aside, you might have health issues that you’re afraid will prevent you from getting coverage or will make it too expensive. For example, say you had breast cancer and assume that no insurer will sell you a policy. The good news is that it is possible to get life insurance after cancer—or if you have other medical conditions.

The key to getting coverage when you have health issues is to find a qualified independent insurance broker. Independent brokers work with several insurance companies rather than just one and know which ones are more willing to insure special cases or offer a better rate to people with your health condition. For example, Ardleigh says she had a client who had postpartum depression and was declined for coverage when she applied in the past with just one insurance company. Ardleigh was able to get her client coverage at a good rate by identifying insurance companies that were sympathetic to her medical history.

Getting Life Insurance Can Be Fast and Easy