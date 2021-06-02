11 Steps To Take When Your Credit Card Issuer Changes

You have received a notice that your credit card issuer is changing. For many people, this causes a certain amount of worry and can raise many questions: What is a credit card issuer? Why would a credit card issuer change? What does this change involve? What do you need to do to prepare for this change?
During the transition to a new credit card issuer, you will receive a new account number and your credit line will transition to a new bank. Your new credit card will probably include a different set of benefits. If you earn reward points, those may transfer over to your new account or you may need to redeem reward points with your old credit card issuer.
What a Credit Card Issuer Is and Why it May Change
Simply, a credit card issuer is the bank that issues a credit card. As an example, the New United Quest℠ Card is a Visa credit card issued by Chase.
- Chase is the credit card issuer
- United Airlines is the co-branded partner
- Visa is the credit card processing network
Credit card issuer changes happen most often with co-branded credit cards. Many companies, including airlines, hotel chains and retailers have agreements with banks to issue co-branded credit cards. Occasionally these agreements get renegotiated, sold or transitioned to a new credit card issuer. This famously occurred when Costco transitioned its credit card portfolio from American Express to Citibank and Visa in 2016.
Issuer changes can also happen if a credit card issuer sells part of all of its credit card portfolio to another credit card issuer, such as when Bank of America purchased MBNA’s credit card business in 2006.
Get Prepared
The best way to make a credit card issuer change as painless as possible is to be prepared. In addition to changing over any recurring bill payments, setting up auto payment on the new credit card and activating a new card, you should also consider taking actions like downloading old statements and reviewing updated credit card benefits. The following steps will help you be prepared for your credit card issuer change.
Take Inventory of Recurring Bills
If you have recurring charges, such as subscriptions, cell phone bills or utilities charged to your credit card, you will want to pay special attention to these in order to avoid late fees, returned payment fees, or service shutoffs. For monthly bills, the best way to do this is to print out your most recent monthly statement and use the itemized listing of charges to identify billers that are charged to your credit card every month.
Once you have compiled your list of recurring bills charged to your credit card, keep this list in a safe place; when your new card arrives, you will need to give all of these service providers your new card information.
- Take an inventory of the recurring bills charged to your credit card.
- Consider switching recurring bills to another credit card during the issuer changeover.
Know the Key Dates
During the transition of accounts to a new bank, you will probably be provided with a few key dates: When you will receive your new card, when your old card will cease to work and when you can expect to be able to set up account access online. Knowing these dates will enable you to plan for the things that you will need to do in order to set up your new credit card.
- Set aside time to transition bills, update bill pay and add your new credit card to online accounts.
- Plan to review new credit card terms and other benefits.
Think About Your Benefits
While the benefits of your new card and account may be similar to what you had in the past, some of your card benefits will almost certainly change. You want to be aware of these benefit changes so that you are not caught off-guard relying on a benefit that has been discontinued.
Even the change of card network (Visa, Mastercard, American Express, etc.) can mean a change in benefits, if the card benefits are provided by the underlying card network, rather than the issuing bank.
- Identify the benefits of your old card that you currently use, such as purchase protection or car rental protection.
- Review the benefit information provided to you by the new card issuer to see if your new card contains those benefits.
- Understand how your benefits for previous purchases are impacted. For example, if you purchased a new computer on your card, is it still covered by an extended warranty benefit?
- Take note of phone numbers to benefit administrators.
Implications for Your Credit
In the long-term, a credit card issuer change will not substantially affect your credit score or your ability to access new lines of credit. In the short term however, your credit score might experience a slight decrease, especially if your old account is reported closed before your new account shows up on your credit report.
Generally, your credit report will show your old account closed at the card’s previous issuing bank and a new account opened at the new issuing bank. Sometimes the new credit card issuer will report the credit line as having been opened on the original account open date, to help you maintain the age of your credit account.
Additionally, credit card issuers may consider your new account if you apply for new or additional credit. Chase is well known for their 5/24 rule, and having a new account may affect your ability to apply for Chase cards.
- It’s always a good idea to keep tabs on your credit. If you are not already doing so, start checking your credit card periodically using free credit scores offered by many banks and regularly checking your credit report.
- If you are planning on applying for new credit, especially from a bank that is sensitive to new accounts, consider doing that before your new account is opened.
Archive Your Statements
While there will almost certainly be a way to access previous statements of your account, this might become more difficult or involve a call to the previous card issuer once your old card is deactivated. In most cases, the new credit card issuing bank will not be able to provide statements from the previous card issuer.
If you want to continue to have access to old statements, it might be worthwhile to log on to your bank’s website and download your historical statements prior to the issuer change.
- Download any old statements that you want access to. Most banks will let you download previous statements as PDFs.
- Even if you don’t want to download all of your old statements, download your most recent statement or print out your most recent award balance if your credit card earns rewards.
Mind Your Rewards
If your credit card earns rewards, you should understand what will happen to your rewards points. Your rewards points may be transferred to the new issuing bank automatically, or might require you to intervene. Your rewards may stay with the previous issuing bank and may expire the day that account is closed. If your credit card earns rewards in a program not managed by the bank, such as an airline frequent flyer or hotel program, there may not be an action you need to take.
Especially if you have earned a substantial amount of unredeemed rewards, it is wise to take some time to understand how your rewards will transition to your new credit card.
- Understand whether your rewards are earned in a non-bank program, such as a frequent flyer program, or held at the issuing bank.
- If you are earning bank rewards, figure out if your rewards will transition to the new issuing bank or will remain with the old bank.
- Find out any deadlines for spending rewards that are left behind.
- Download or print out your most recent rewards statement.
After The Changeover
At some point, you will receive your new credit card and account number. You will call the new credit card issuer to activate your new account. Once you have activated your account, you’ll want to register for online services, set up services like automatic payments and paperless statements and provide the credit card number to companies that are billing you for recurring services.
Set Up Online Services and Auto Pay
Your new credit card will be managed through a portal run by your new issuing bank. Depending on the bank and credit card, you will need to create a new online account or add the card to your existing login to manage your card.
In addition to setting up an account to manage your card online, you will likely need to re-enroll in many online services, including account alerts, online statements and automatic payment.
- Set up online services at your new bank or add your new card to your existing online login.
- Add your bank accounts to your new online login and set up automatic payments.
- If you use a bank bill pay service to pay your credit card, update that bill pay service with your new account information. Make sure that the bill pay service reflects both the new account number and new card issuer.
- If you prefer to receive electronic statements, set up electronic statements.
Give Billers Your New Account Number
If you use your credit card to automatically pay recurring bills, you can start to update your account information with your existing recurring billing providers.
If you took an inventory of your recurring billers using your old account number, this will be relatively straightforward; simply call or update your payment information online for most.
- Use a list of recurring bills from your previous card to make a list of billers to update.
- Provide your new credit card number to each service or subscription provider that bills you periodically.
- Update your credit card information on frequently-used shopping sites, such as Amazon.com or Target.com
Reward Points
If your old credit card earned reward points and your new credit card will have the rewards transferred to it, you should check to make sure that rewards points were transferred correctly and in the correct amounts. Sometimes transferring rewards is a manual process. Make sure that you stay on top of your rewards so that you don’t leave points behind.
- Check your statement or rewards balance with your new issuer to verify that your reward points transferred successfully.
- If you have reward points left over on your old credit card, spend them to avoid expiration.
Be Prepared for Fraud Alerts
Depending on your spending patterns, it may take your new bank a month or two to learn what normal spending means for you. Some banks are particularly sensitive to spending on new accounts and will decline even small transactions they deem as suspicious. Especially if you are making large purchases or traveling, expect that you will occasionally deal with a fraud alert that requires you to either call your bank or confirm your purchases.
Fortunately, many banks have made it easy to confirm purchases flagged as suspicious and almost all banks allow customers to sign up for fraud alerts via text message, email or automated phone call and many banks also allow you to confirm transactions via their mobile app.
Eventually, your new issuer will learn your spending patterns and fraud alerts will become less common, but depending on the bank, this could take as long as several months.
- Set up fraud alerts via text message or email so that you can confirm suspicious transactions without calling your bank.
- Carry a second credit card that you can use, in case your purchases are declined.
You Might Still Need to Deal With Your Old Bank
For some things, you may need to deal with your old bank. If your old credit card provided an extended warranty benefit, you might need to call a benefit administrator. If you notice a fraudulent charge on your old account, you might still need to call your old bank’s customer service to resolve it.
- Identify when you might need to deal with your old bank (e.g. Accessing extended warranty benefits).
- Write down phone numbers and your old account number so that their customer service can reference your account.
- Keep a record of your old account number.
Bottom Line
Fortunately, credit card issuer changes are a rare occurrence, but when they occur, they can be disruptive, especially if you use the credit card being transitioned as your primary credit card. With a small bit of preparation and being organized about transitioning over recurring bills and auto-payments, you can reduce the pain of transitioning to a new credit card issuer and make sure that you keep your rewards.