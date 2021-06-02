11 Steps To Take When Your Credit Card Issuer Changes

Issuer changes can also happen if a credit card issuer sells part of all of its credit card portfolio to another credit card issuer, such as when Bank of America purchased MBNA’s credit card business in 2006.

Get Prepared

The best way to make a credit card issuer change as painless as possible is to be prepared. In addition to changing over any recurring bill payments, setting up auto payment on the new credit card and activating a new card, you should also consider taking actions like downloading old statements and reviewing updated credit card benefits. The following steps will help you be prepared for your credit card issuer change.

Take Inventory of Recurring Bills

If you have recurring charges, such as subscriptions, cell phone bills or utilities charged to your credit card, you will want to pay special attention to these in order to avoid late fees, returned payment fees, or service shutoffs. For monthly bills, the best way to do this is to print out your most recent monthly statement and use the itemized listing of charges to identify billers that are charged to your credit card every month.