12 Stocks to Buy Now as the NFL Season Kicks Off in 2022

Host Teri Barr talks with Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, about the increase in additional costs to own and operate a new car.

A new survey from AAA shows those expenses are up 11% in the last year:

Thankfully, Sara shares 8 factors to consider and be prepared for, and how knowing these can help you save money.

