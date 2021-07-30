136 Million People Don't Know This Key Social Security Fact

Is that enough?

The bottom line is, even in a best-case scenario when Social Security replaces a little above half the income you were earning before retirement, it's probably not going to be a sufficient source of support.

The general rule of thumb is that maintaining your living standard in retirement will necessitate replacing at least 70% of what your earnings were while working. Many retirees need far more than that, with some seniors seeing retirement expenditures exceed their spending when they were in the working world. This can happen for fun reasons, when retirees travel or indulge hobbies -- but it can also happen because of high healthcare costs.