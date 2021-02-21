$15,000 Invested in This ETF Could Send Your Kids to College

There are younger tech-focused funds that have shown high growth in recent years, but VGT has the advantage of history. The fund has been around since 2004 and has produced overall average annual returns just over 13% since inception. That includes an average annual return of nearly 30% over the last five years.

Saving for college would be vastly easier if you could count on that 30% annual growth indefinitely, but tech's strong run in recent years may not be sustainable. A better approach is to plan for 10% to 13% growth, in line with the fund's longer-term average.

At 10% to 13% growth, a starting balance of $15,000 to $22,000 would get you to $95,000 in 15 years, assuming you reinvest all dividends, and you pay any taxes out of your pocket (instead of pulling funds from the account). You could probably manage with a slightly lower starting investment, since you don't actually need the full $95,000 on the first day your kid heads off to college.

If you don't have $15,000

If you don't have that much money sitting around, invest what you do have and as soon as possible. That includes any cash gifts, either from the baby shower or birthday parties, plus whatever regular contributions you can afford over time. Even $20 to $50 each month will help your wealth-building momentum.