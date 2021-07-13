15% of Workers Are Delaying Retirement Because of COVID-19. Should You?

Furthermore, if you were hoping to retire very soon -- say, within the next year -- you may want to consider delaying that chapter of life until things improve even more with regard to the pandemic itself. Though the country on a whole is finally in a better place, variants continue to pose a threat as a large chunk of the population remains unvaccinated.

Since we don't know if restrictions (travel-related or otherwise) will become necessary this winter once people start congregating more in enclosed spaces, you may want to stick to your current routine if you feel it's safe and working for you. Or, to put it another way, if you're able to do your job remotely or feel safe working in your office, you may want to stick with that setup and ride out the pandemic a bit more rather than leave your job only to wind up disappointed when you can't travel or enjoy retirement to the fullest due to circumstances outside your control.

All told, there's no right or wrong answer. But one thing that is clear is that a lot of people are reassessing their long-term plans in light of the events of the past year. And no matter what decision you ultimately land on, it may not hurt you to do the same.

