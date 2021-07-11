$150 Into a 401(k) Weekly Could Make You a Millionaire

That's why finding your perfect mix of stocks and bonds shouldn't be done by choosing the rate of return you want. Instead, carefully examine things like how long you have before you need your money and how comfortable or uncomfortable you are with fluctuations in your account.

If seeing a stock market correction of 10% does nothing to your nerves, you can probably withstand an aggressive account made up mostly or entirely of stocks. But if it makes you nervous, adding a bigger proportion of safer investments like bonds can help you even out the volatility.

No matter how losses affect you, as you get older and closer to needing your money, decreasing your stock exposure could be advisable. If you have 20 years until you need it, you'll have time to regain any losses you've suffered. But if you only have a year or two, that may not be enough -- a substantial loss could prevent you from reaching an important milestone like retirement.

Time in the markets matters