19% of Americans Are Changing Their Social Security Filing Plans Due to COVID

Or you may want to delay your filing

Many people have sailed through the pandemic unscathed, financially speaking, while others have seen their incomes take a hit. If you had no choice but to hit pause on your retirement plan contributions or were forced to take an early withdrawal from your savings due to the impact of the pandemic, then you may be behind in funding your IRA or 401(k). And if that's the case, delaying your Social Security filing could help compensate.

For each year you delay your filing beyond full retirement age, your benefits increase 8%. This means that if you were born in 1960 or later and therefore have a full retirement age of 67, you have the potential to score a 24% increase in your benefits, since you can accrue delayed retirement credits up until the age of 70.

Weigh your options carefully