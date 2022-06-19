2 Best Dividend ETFs to Buy Now: SCHD vs. VYM

Are high prices and inflation taking a big bite out of your budget? Why not make some extra cash (or go hunt for bargains) at a summer yard sale! Host Teri Barr is talking with Certified Financial Planner Liz Weston from NerdWallet to learn why it can be worth your time to hold a yard sale. She also shares how these types of sales have changed, along with the three biggest tips to be sure your sale will be a success. Previous Pennywise episodes featuring Liz: How to Prioritize Your Debt Payments... Now! More from Liz at NerdWallet: How to Make More Green at Your Next Yard Sale How to Understand and Reduce Taxes When Selling Your Home Dealing With Death? There’s an App for That You Can Tweak Your Tech Settings to Protect Your Privacy Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.