2 Best Dividend ETFs to Buy Now: SCHD vs. VYM

Today, I break down my two favorite dividend ETFs, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM). These dividend ETFs are excellent for passive income in early retirement, or as portfolio diversification. The below video does a side-by-side ETF comparison of SCHD vs. VYM. I break down expense ratios, dividend payouts, concentrations, my opinion on which is the best ETF to buy, and more.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of June 17, 2022. The video was published on June 18, 2022.

Eric Cuka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyEric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

