2 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know About

Everyone who earned under $137,700 in 2020 already paid Social Security taxes on the entire amount of money they made at their jobs. But for those with an income above this amount, they received some income that wasn't subject to Social Security tax at all. The increase in the wage base limit to $142,800 means they'll pay taxes on up to $5,100 more income.

The wage base limit exists because Social Security benefits are directly based on average wages earned over the course of your career. But the program isn't designed to pay out tens of thousands of dollars in monthly benefits to people with very high salaries. As a result, there's a limit on the amount of wages that are taxed and, in turn, there's a maximum benefit based on annual limits.