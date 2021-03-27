2 Dividend Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security

Its payout ratio, however, is just 36%. T. Rowe has been a steady performer over the years, through all market cycles. In 2020, it saw assets under management climb 22% to $1.47 trillion. Revenue was up 10% to $6.2 billion as net income jumped 11% to $2.4 billion. And despite the difficult year for mutual funds in general, the company saw net cash inflows into its funds of $5.6 billion.

T. Rowe has been able to consistently outperform many peers and grow its assets thanks to its strong track record -- the company's equity funds have beaten the Morningstar average 85% of the time over the past decade. It recently launched four actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as it seeks to utilize the companyʻs stock-picking prowess to capitalize on the ETF trend.

And over the past decade, earnings have grown about 15% on an annualized basis. But what makes this such a great dividend stock is the companyʻs efficiency. It has virtually no debt and about $2.2 billion in cash and equivalents with a high operating margin of 48%. This earnings potential and ample liquidity indicate the company is well positioned to extend its dividend-growth streak for years to come.