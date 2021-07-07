2 Easy Moves to Make Now for More Social Security Later

Social Security will be one of your most important income sources in retirement. Although these benefits replace only around 40% of pre-retirement earnings, they're valuable because they're guaranteed to last for life and protected against the effects of inflation.

While the average Social Security benefit isn't enough to live on by itself, there are some things you can do now to make your future benefits bigger. Here are two moves to make if you're younger and working and want larger checks later.

1. Invest in a Roth IRA

You'll need supplementary income from a retirement savings account to add to your Social Security benefits.

There are many tax-advantaged accounts you can use to save the money you need. But if you want the most money from Social Security, you should likely choose a Roth IRA or Roth 401(k) if you have access to one.