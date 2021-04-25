2 Good Ways (and 2 Not-So-Good Ways) to Grow $100,000 into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

So you have $100,000 and you want to grow it into $1 million for retirement -- what a fine goal! There are multiple ways to do it (or try to do it), though not all of them are advisable. For example, here are two suboptimal ideas, one pretty good one, and one great one.

1. Save $100,000 per year for 10 years

This path to $1 million is fairly foolproof, but it's almost a joke to put it on this list. It'll take 10 years, which isn't bad, but the kicker is you'll need to have $100,000 each year to add to your growing pot. If you amass this cash hoard in a bank savings account, you might earn an interest rate of around 0.50% or so, and actually end up with a bit more than $1 million by the end of a decade.

Clearly, this isn't an ideal plan. If you're even able to pull together $100,000 per year, you may be doing so by depriving yourself of being able to pay for other expenses, such as your kids' college educations. So let's look for a better plan.

2. Buy 100,000 lottery tickets