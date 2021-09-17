2 Investing Superpowers You Aren't Paying Enough Attention To

While you can't show off superpowers like Superman or Spider-Man, everyone has financial powers that they can harness. With people living longer than ever, it's imperative to understand and take advantage of these two concepts as soon as possible.

1. Purchasing power

Purchasing power is how much you can buy with what you have. Remember how grandpa said, "back in the day" a dollar could buy lunch, groceries, and shoes for his walk uphill both ways to school? Back then, a dollar had significantly more purchasing power than it does today due to inflation.

If your assets aren't generating earnings, they become less valuable. However, if you invest and earn returns above inflation so your assets appreciate, your purchasing power will increase instead.