2 Investing Tips for People Who Don't Follow the Market

Building a diversified portfolio takes a lot of time and research, but you can achieve that same type of diversification in an index mutual fund or ETF. These are investments that simply track the performance of an index -- be it the S&P 500, which includes 500 of the largest publicly-traded companies in the U.S., a technology-oriented index like the NASDAQ, or an index that tracks the entire market or different portions of it.

There are literally thousands of ETFs and index funds in the U.S., and they offer curated exposure to every section of the market with options to slice and dice them in many different ways. Investing in just a few ETFs or funds will give you access to hundreds, if not thousands of stocks, and that type of diversification will greatly reduce your risk.

Do some initial research and think long term