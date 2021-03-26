2 Investors Tell Their Stories

Munarriz: Yes, sure. I mean, I said that I had some lows that become highs. This starts off as a low, and maybe it doesn't start off as low as it's going to get in about a minute, but I promise there was more uplifting at the end of this. This is the day that my wife and I stopped being Rick and Maria and we started becoming Kevin's parents. Kevin was our second son, and when he was born, technically before he was even born, they did a scan and they said he has hydrocephalus, which is water on the brain. At the time, this was like the most devastating news we could hear, even though it happens in one every 500 kids. They just inserted a ventricular shunt to ease some of the water in the brain. It is a very seamless and a very effective solution. It's a shock you hear when you think, "My son is not this perfect thing; there's one thing wrong with him," and we thought, "OK, well we'll get past this," but we find out the story gets worse, because a year later, it turns out that he didn't have hydrocephalus at all. The hydrocephalus was actually symptomatic of brain cancer. He's 22 right now, so clearly, he made it through this. But at the time, this was a rare form of medulloblastoma with a lousy survival rate.