2 Key Factors to Maximize Social Security

If your life expectancy increases to age 80, you receive $324,000 in income from taking it at age 62, $336,000 if you take it at age 66, and $316,800 at age 70. If you make it to age 85, you will get $414,000 in lifetime income if you start it early at age 62, $456,000 if you wait until you are 66, and $475,200 if you begin payments when you are 70.

The shorter your life expectancy, the more sense turning on this income stream early makes. The average life expectancy in the United States is 77.8 years and if you end up living this long, waiting until your FRA could yield you the most income. But if you have a longer life expectancy, delaying your benefit may work out in your favor. Unfortunately, there is no perfect way that you can determine how long you will live. But there are certain factors that give you a higher probability of a long life, like your family history of longevity and being in good health.

2. Other assets and income sources