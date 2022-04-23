 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

2 Radical Ways Lemonade Is Flipping the Insurance Market

  • 0

Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is leaning on AI to power its claims and fuel its underwriting decisions, and is reimagining the business of insurance as a whole. In this clip from "IPO & SPAC Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on April 11, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall discusses how Lemonade is aiming to uniquely upend the insurance industry.

10 stocks we like better than Lemonade, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lemonade, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

People are also reading…

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Jason Hall: Let's talk about, first of all, what is Lemonade? It's an insurance business and it's really looking to disrupt the insurance industry and I think it's important to understand that it's looking to change things in two fundamental ways. No. 1, we hear about the AI. It's looking to use AI to power its claims, to power its underwriting decisions, and to do even more to automate so much of its business that is manual and done by people in most of the insurance industry. That's important. But the other thing that I think is just as important is how it's structured. Again, I've talked about following the money and understanding incentives in businesses to find opportunities and risks, and it's structured as a public benefit company. It's committed to pay a portion of proceeds to charities that its customers identify. It also is built so that it takes a certain share of revenues that it takes no matter how great the underwriting is. In other words, it's not necessarily going to make a lot more profit off of underwriting. Then, it uses reinsurance to manage its claim liability. By doing this, the management says this is really fundamental to its mission, to break down those barriers, to think about a traditional insurance company. Their goal is to keep your money as long as possible, to keep that float, to reduce the amount they are paying on claims as much as they can, and as a result of that, when I'm insured and I'm filing a claim, the incentive now is for me to inflate the claim to make sure I get as much as I can. It's very adversarial. It's always been this way. It's really, really challenging and the way that Lemonade is built, it wants to partner and grow with its clients over time and by changing those incentives, you file a claim, its AI can approve it in seconds. Some really, really powerful things that Lemonade is looking to do.

Jason Hall owns Lemonade, Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Lemonade, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 easy steps to strengthen your finances for Financial Literacy Month!

5 easy steps to strengthen your finances for Financial Literacy Month!

Did you know April is Financial Literacy Month? Host Teri Barr is talking with Kimberly Palmer, Personal Finance Expert with NerdWallet, to learn why it's a good time to start caring about your financial health! Kick off Financial Literacy Month by taking this quick quiz to evaluate your current financial literacy awareness: https://www.nerdwallet.com/blog/financial-literacy/ Then, listen as Kimberly also walks us through 5 easy and smart steps to manage your money while finding ways to make the process fun, too. Previous Pennywise episodes featuring Kimberly: 5 Simple Steps to Start Filling Your Budgeting Gaps Today (May 6, 2021) How Video Games Can Level Up Kids’ Money Skills (Sep 15, 2021) Five End of Year Financial Tasks You should Tackle Right Now (Oct 21, 2021 Five Quick Tips to Help You Save Money this Holiday Season (Nov 4, 2021 Four great tips for buying used cars online (Feb 28, 2022) More from Kimberly at NerdWallet: Spring-Clean Your Finances With Some Automation (April 7, 2022) How to Put Your Tax Refund to Work for You (March 10, 2022) The Most Romantic Money Moves You Can Make (Feb. 10, 2022) Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Watch Now: Related Video

Republican Lawmakers in FL Vote to Dissolve Disney's Special District

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News