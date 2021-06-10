2 Reasons I Don't Have a Roth IRA

When you fund a traditional IRA or 401(k) plan, your contributions go in tax-free, and you shield some of your near-term income from the IRS. Roth IRA contributions are made with after-tax dollars, so there's no immediate tax break to enjoy. However, Roth IRAs also allow you to withdraw your money tax-free in retirement, whereas traditional retirement plans do not.

Roth IRAs make a lot of sense when you expect your tax rate to be higher in retirement than it is now. That way, you effectively lock in your tax rate on that money by getting those taxes over with.

But I'm not sure my tax rate will be higher in retirement than it is today. Right now, I put in many, many hours a week at my job because I have to keep up with my mortgage payments, cover a host of child care expenses, and sock funds away for my kids' education.

Once I'm retired, those costs shouldn't apply, and so I shouldn't need to earn as much. And if I work a lot less, or not at all, then I might have a much lower annual income and tax rate -- even if I take a decent chunk of money out of my retirement plan each year.