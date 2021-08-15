2 Reasons I Still Won't Invest in Cryptocurrency

Now there was a time when I was scared to invest in stocks, but I educated myself on what that entailed and eventually got over my fears. I've also read up a lot on cryptocurrency. In spite of that, the idea of buying it still scares me.

Sure, I could put a few hundred dollars into cryptocurrency and see what happens. Maybe I'll make a quick buck.

But am I willing to sink thousands of dollars into digital coins in the hope that things work out well? No -- not when there are plenty of quality stocks I can still load up on instead.

2. It doesn't align with my investing strategy

My strategy as an investor is to buy stocks that are likely to gain value in the long run. In fact, the stocks I owe now are investments I hope to carry with me all the way into retirement.

Cryptocurrency doesn't fit into that strategy. I'm not convinced that cryptocurrency really has long-term staying power, and in light of that, I don't think it will help me meet my long-term goals.