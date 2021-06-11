2 Reasons It May Be Unrealistic to Delay Social Security

But while you might think that delaying your filing is a smart idea, whether you're able to do so is a different question. Last year, the Employee Benefit Research Institute found that 48% of Americans are forced to retire sooner than planned. So delaying Social Security may not be in the cards for you, due to the following reasons.

1. You could get downsized out of a job

The pandemic taught a lot of people the hard way that a seemingly stable job has the potential to disappear overnight. Of course, the pandemic represents an extreme situation, but the point is that you never know when your job might get yanked out from under you.

In fact, one big problem some older workers encounter is being forced out of a job due to agism. Discriminating against employees on the basis of age alone is illegal -- but that doesn't mean some companies don't get away with it.